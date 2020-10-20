13 Covid-19 deaths reported this evening in ROI

By
News Highland
-

13 additional Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed this evening, with 1,269 additional cases.

21 of the additional cases are in Donegal, with the 14 day incidence rate in the county now standing at 328.5 per 100,000 people, the sixth highest rate in the country.

Sligo has overtaken Donegal today with 27 cases and an incidence rate of 355.5.

There's been a total of 52,256 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, with 1,865 Covid related deaths.

**********************

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,865 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 19th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 52,256* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 657 are men / 609 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 52,256 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases

(to midnight 19OCT2020)

 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(06OCT2020 to 19OCT2020)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(06OCT2020 to 19OCT2020)
NATIONAL 1,269 279.3 13,299
Cavan 80 909.7 693
Meath 221 590.6 1,152
Monaghan 38 402.4 247
Sligo 27 355.5 233
Westmeath 24 336.8 299
Donegal 21 328.5 523
Cork 116 322.0 1,748
Clare 26 321.5 382
Galway 74 313.9 810
Wexford 51 296.5 444
Longford 14 278.9 114
Limerick 74 278.6 543
Kildare 61 276.8 616
Leitrim <5 252.8 81
Kerry 28 247.8 366
Dublin 203 239.1 3,222
Roscommon <5 229.3 148
Louth 69 221.1 285
Offaly 18 215.5 168
Laois 14 199.5 169
Carlow 16 195.0 111
Mayo 28 183.9 240
Kilkenny 15 167.3 166
Waterford 22 154.9 180
Wicklow 12 123.6 176
Tipperary 10 114.7 183

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR