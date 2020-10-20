13 Covid-19 deaths reported this evening in ROI

13 additional Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed this evening, with 1,269 additional cases.

21 of the additional cases are in Donegal, with the 14 day incidence rate in the county now standing at 328.5 per 100,000 people, the sixth highest rate in the country.

Sligo has overtaken Donegal today with 27 cases and an incidence rate of 355.5.

There's been a total of 52,256 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, with 1,865 Covid related deaths.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the cases notified today;

657 are men / 609 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 52,256 confirmed cases reflects this.

