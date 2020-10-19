Toland makes Glasgow debut

Tyler Toland made her debut on Sunday in the Scottish Premier League for her new club Glasgow City.

The Donegal midfielder who signed from Manchester City at the start of the month was introduced just after the hour mark in Glasgow's 2-0 win over Celtic.

Second half goals from Rachel McLaughlan and Kirsty Howat were enough to see the defending champions take all three points in the season opener.

Toland was involved in the lead up to City's second goal and also had a chance to extend their lead but couldn't find the next.