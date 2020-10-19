Teaching Unions call for clarity over heightened restrictions

A teaching union say the difference between a Covid-19 close contact and casual contact needs to be clarified, as well as an urgent review into the wearing of face masks in schools needs to be carried out immediately.

The INTO have listed out five requirements for schools to continue to operate in heightened restrictions including an audit of buildings to ensure there is enough protective measures and PPE.

The union says it has concerns for teachers who have underlying health conditions, or have family members whose health is at rise from Covid-19