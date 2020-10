There are currently sixteen patients with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s an increase of two on the previous figure of 14 according to the latest data from the HSE.

Two of the patients are receiving critical care and are currently being treated in ICU.

According to the figures, there are also seven suspected cases of Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, two of whom are being treated in ICU.