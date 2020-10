The owner of Wild Ireland in Donegal has confirmed that one his famous brown bears died over the weekend.

Aurnia was one of three brown bears who were rescued from horrible conditions in Lithuania and brought to the animal sanctuary in Burnfoot last year.

It's understood that the bear suffered complications during a procedure to have two teeth removed and stopped breathing.

Taking to social media, owner of Wild Ireland, Killian MacLochlainn says they did all they could to save her life: