Further questions are being asked as to why an upgrade to the water supply in south Inishowen is not a priority for Irish Water.

Despite a widespread area being impacted by frequent outages and bursts, Irish Water recently outlined that it has no current plans to carry out a full upgrade to the supply there but will address bursts as they happen.

Local Cllr Jack Murray feels there is nowhere is Ireland that goes so regularly without water.

He's calling on Irish Water to justify its decision: