Donegal Jockey's Luke McAteer and Oisin Orr were winners on Monday afternoon at Gowran Park in Kilkenny.

McAteer won the 2.05 Gowran Park Racing Club Nursery Handicap on 11/2 shot Hot Voice for Carlow trainer Jim Bolger.

It was a 23rd win of the year for the apprentice jockey from Rathmullan and follows his recent good form after last weeks 48/1 double at Leopardstown.

Orr then won the 3.55 Maiden on 9/4 Port Sunlight for trainer Dermot Weld.

Thats now 31 wins this year for Orr.