Goals were sucker punches – Mickey Harte

Tyrone have been dragged into a relegation fight after Sunday's 2-17 to 2-13 defeat at the hands of Donegal in Ballybofey.

The Red Hands go to Mayo on Sunday knowing a win will keep them safe, but should the lose and Monaghan beat Meath, Tyrone will drop to Division 2.

Tyrone's goals at MacCumhaill Park were scored by Darren McCurry from the penalty spot and Conor McKenna who returned from Australia after five years away from gaelic football.

The Red Hands ended the game with 13 men after Rory Brennan and Kieran McGeary were sent off.

Tyrone boss Mickey said afterwards it was a game they were always chasing...

He added Donegal's second goal came at a time when Tyrone were getting back into the game...

It's a big two weeks coming up for Tyrone who clash with Donegal again in the Ulster on 1st November and next week face Mayo knowing they need to win in the west...