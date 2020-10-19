Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers rescheduled

The SSE Airtricity League have confirmed the Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers game initially scheduled for this evening (Monday 19th) has been moved to Sunday November 1st with a 7.45pm kick off.

The FAI Cup game between the two sides was orginally scheduled for that date but it has now been moved to the weekend of November 14th with a date and time to be determined.

Harps will play their first game in twenty days on Saturday 24th October when they travel to Dublin to play Bohemians at Dalymount Park in the Premier Division.

Harps who currently hold the play off spot at the bottom of the standings also have home league games against St Pat's and Waterford before the end of the season.