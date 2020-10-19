Fears grow locally over prospect of no-deal Brexit

Fears are growing locally over the potential impact a no deal Brexit will have both sides of the border.

A no- deal scenario is looking increasingly likely after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to British businesses which trade with Europe, saying time's running out to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile EU and UK negotiators will try and resume Brexit trade talks later.

It comes after an invitation to Michel Barnier for a meeting in London was withdrawn.

Johnny Kelly of Border Communities Against Brexit and Owner of the Fir Trees Hotel in Strabane says its a nervous time for everyone: