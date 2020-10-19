Donegal and Harps to keep playing under Level 5

Donegal will get their chance to fight for a third Ulster Championship title in a row while Finn Harps will continue their battle against relegation with the news on Monday evening that Elite sport can proceed under Level-5.

Top level sport will be exempt from the new Government restrictions with the GAA and the FAI earning a reprieve.

Last week, the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar claimed a move to Level-5 would mean there would be no All Ireland Championships but that is not the case with all Inter-county championship games continuing behind closed doors.

Donegal and Tyrone have now been given the green light to clash in the senior provincial quarter final on Sunday 1st November in Ballybofey.

It also includes the Donegal Hurlers who start their Nicky Rackard Cup journey this Saturday in Letterkenny against Longford.

It's the same scenario for Harps who are facing into their final four Premier Division games knowing points will be crucial to stay out of the automatic relegation place.