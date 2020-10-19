7% more people claiming PUP in Donegal

More people are claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, with a 6.6% rise in the number receiving the payment across the country tomorrow.

In Donegal, where Level 4 was imposed last week, the rise is slightly higher at 7%.

244,153 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment across the country tomorrow, an increase of 15,295 on the previous week.

In Donegal, 9,119 will receive the payment, up 589 on last week.

2,031 people in the county are now claiming Enhanced Illness Benefit, up 173 on last week and up 305 on the week before that.

2,526 have closed their pandemic payment accounts over the past week, 88 of them in Donegal.