7% more people claiming PUP in Donegal

By
News Highland
-

More people are claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, with a 6.6% rise in the number receiving the payment across the country tomorrow.

In Donegal, where Level 4 was imposed last week, the rise is slightly higher at 7%.

244,153 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment across the country tomorrow, an increase of 15,295 on the previous week.

In Donegal, 9,119 will receive the payment, up 589 on last week.

2,031 people in the county are now claiming Enhanced Illness Benefit, up 173 on last week and up 305 on the week before that.

2,526 have closed their pandemic payment accounts over the past week, 88 of them in Donegal.

County Number of people in receipt of a Pandemic Unemployment

Payment on

20th October

 Number of people in receipt of a Pandemic Unemployment

Payment on

13th October

 Number of people in receipt of a Pandemic Unemployment Payment on

5th May

  
Carlow 2,398 2,234 7,800  
Cavan 3,226 2,875 9,700  
Clare 5,493 4,997 14,600  
Cork 22,513 20,566 61,900  
Donegal 9,119 8,530 22,700  
Dublin 85,950 84,485 174,200  
Galway 13,035 11,578 32,300  
Kerry 9,028 7,630 22,200  
Kildare 10,474 10,041 26,100  
Kilkenny 3,749 3,338 10,600  
Laois 3,014 2,871 8,600  
Leitrim 1,447 1,307 4,100  
Limerick 9,077 8,300 22,300  
Longford 1,513 1,399 4,500  
Louth 7,218 6,730 17,300  
Mayo 5,977 5,125 16,400  
Meath 9,234 8,659 25,000  
Monaghan 2,912 2,627 8,200  
Offaly 3,081 2,921 8,900  
Roscommon 2,417 2,234 7,100  
Sligo 2,974 2,659 7,700  
Tipperary 6,225 5,775 18,800  
Waterford 5,327 4,773 14,100  
Westmeath 4,198 3,788 11,700  
Wexford 6,540 5,846 20,500  
Wicklow 7,195 6,718 18,700  
County not included 819 852 2,000  
Total 244,153 228,858 598,000  

