Weather set to become unsettled, rain and wind expected tomorrow

Met Eireann have issue a yellow weather warning for Donegal.

Conditions are set to become unsettled by the end of the weekend, with a spell of very wet and at times windy weather tomorrow and Tuesday.

Met Eireann say persistent and locally heavy rainfall, coupled with high soil saturation levels, brings a risk of river and surface flooding. Unusually high tides combined with strong winds gives an elevated risk of coastal flooding

The warnings will come into effect from 11 o'clock tonight, Sunday 18th October.