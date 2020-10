Dylan Browne McMonagle was back in the winners enclosure on Sunday afternoon, when he rode 2/1 favourite Dance Jupiter to victory in the final race of the day at Naas.

The Donegal jockey hit the front with a furlong left to race and held on to win by two and a quarter lengths over 40/1 shot McCabe.

It is the Letterkenny man's second win of the week, having won on board Prime Chief at Cork on Tuesday.