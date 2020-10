Rhys and Caolan Irwin finished first and second respectively on Sunday afternoon in an exciting race to end the BSB Superstock 600.

Rhys crossed the line just 0.360 seconds ahead of brother Caolan at Brand's Hatch.

The result means that Rhys in what is his rookie year, finishes second in the overall rankings with brother Caolan finishing in fourth.

Earlier today Eoin Catterson spoke with the Irwin brothers after a successful BSB Superstock 600 season...