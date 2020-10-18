GP advisor warns of hospitals becoming overwhelmed with Covid cases

Hospitals will soon become overwhelmed if we don't clamp down on rising Covid-19 cases, that's according to a GP advisor to the HSE.

1,276 new cases were confirmed nationally with 43 new cases in Donegal.

As of 8pm last night, there were 14 Covid patients in Letterkenny University hospital and 2 in intensive care.

Cabinet is due to meet tomorrow to discuss what additional restrictions should be imposed.

A meeting of Government leaders broke up last night without any decision on NPHET's recommendation of Level 5.

Dr Ray Walley says the level of cases in the country is considerable: