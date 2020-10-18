Eastwood calls for all Island approach, 1,012 cases confirmed in NI

You can't negotiate with a deadly virus like Covid-19.

That's according to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who believes an all island approach is needed to tackle the virus.

1,012 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Northern Ireland

The North's Department of health says 5 more deaths have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The cabinet is due to meet to discuss additional restrictions tomorrow, based on NPHET's level 5 recommendations.

Mr Eastwood says action is needed for the whole country: