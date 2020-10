Donegal will play in Division One for another season after they defeated Tyrone 2-17 to 2-13 at MacCumhaill Park.

Peadar Mogan netted earlier in the first half for Donegal before a Tyrone penalty levelled the game.

At half time Declan Bonner's side led 1-09 to 1-06 before Jamie Brennan fired in a second Donegal.

Tyrone scored a second goal late in the second half through Conor McKenna but Donegal held on to claim a four point victory.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from MacCumhaill Park...