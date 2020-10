Derry earned their third National League win of the season on Saturday evening after they defeated Longford 2-14 to 0-12 at Celtic Park.

Goals from Paul Cassidy and Patrick Kearney helped Rory Gallagher's side into a eight point win on a night that saw Conor Glass make his return to GAA action.

The win moves Derry up to third in the table two points off Down with both sides, having one game left to play.

After the game Conor Glass spoke with Derry GAA on Twitter...