Declan Boyle looks ahead to Finn Harps’ remaining Premier Division games

Cork City have closed the gap to Finn Harps to just one point after they played out a 0-0 draw home to Waterford on Saturday night, although Harps have two games in hand on the Rebel Army.

Ollie Horgan's side were due to face Shamrock Rovers on Monday but that game was postponed due to a positive covid test in the Rovers camp.

Harps' next game is on Saturday evening when they head to Bohemians after a 20 day lay off.

Declan Boyle joined Oisin Kelly on Sunday Sport to look ahead to the next few weeks and discuss all things Premier Division...