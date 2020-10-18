Declan Bonner reacts to Donegal’s National League win over Tyrone

Donegal will play in Division One in the National Football League for another year after they ran out 2-17 to 2-13 victors over Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park.

Peadar Mogan got the first goal for Declan Bonner's side before Darren McCurry cancelled that out from the spot as Donegal led by three at the break.

Jamie Brennan then fired in a second goal for Declan Bonner's side as they looked to gain control of the game but Tyrone came back again with Conor McKenna finding the back of the Donegal net but it was just too little too late as Donegal claimed the important two points.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke with Donegal boss Declan Bonner...