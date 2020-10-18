1,283 positive Covid-19 tests nationally, 14 in Donegal

1,283 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 and three more patients have died.

It's a new all-time record, and today is the fifth in a row that the daily total in the Republic has been a thousand or more.

There are four hundred and eight cases in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and 51 in Galway.

But Cavan which recorded 42 cases today, has by far the highest infection rate by population.

The county has a 14-day caseload of over 800 per hundred thousand people compared with just over 250 nationally.

14 new cases were confirmed in Donegal today, while there are currently 14 covid patients in Letterkenny University Hospital and 2 in intensive care.

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane has just given his reaction to the record new cases: