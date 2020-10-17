Tyrone bow out of All Ireland Under 20’s Championship- FT Report & Reaction

For the second successive year Tyrone have been beaten in the All Ireland Under 20's Championship semi final.

They were beaten 1-14 to 1-12 by Dublin at Breffni Park.

Tyrone had led 1-07 to 1-05 at half time with Tiarnan Quinn firing in a goal for the Ulster side, but Dublin finished off strong to book their place in the final

Francis Mooney reports for Highland Radio Sport...

After the game Tyrone boss Paul Devlin spoke with the media...

Dublin manager Tom Gray also spoke to the media after today's game...