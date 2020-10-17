Party leaders meet today to discuss six week lockdown



The leaders of the three coalition parties will meet later today to discuss placing the country back into a six week lockdown.

NPHET has recommended Level 5 restrictions for the entire country.

1,000 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths were confirmed yesterday.

Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, says he'll support whatever the Government decides but the current measures are already restrictive:

The Irish Medical Organisation says the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases is putting health services under extreme pressure.

GPs are concerned people who know they're contacts or are waiting for tests are not self-isolating.

Chair of the IMO's GP Committee Dr Denis McCauley, says that has to change: