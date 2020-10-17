Local councillor calls for mast planning to be revoked

A Ramelton based councillor says Donegal County Council should revoke the planning permission granted for a mast at Drumonaghan Wood.

Cllr Ian McGarvey told a Letterkenny Municipal District meeting this week he believes the proposed development contravenes the County Development Plan.

Responding, officials said the application was fully assessed and considered in the context of local and

national policies, and the decision to grant permission was upheld on appeal by An Bord Pleanála.

The officials said the permission in this case is consistent with the provisions of the County Development Plan, and cannot be revoked .

Cllr McGarvey doesn't believe that to be the case: