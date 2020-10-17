Leitrim concede Division Three fixture to Down

Leitrim have conceded their Division Three Football League fixture against Down.

They've handed a walkover due to "a lack of playing numbers available to travel" for today's game in Newry.

Leitrim County Board say members of their panel are awaiting results from COVID-19 tests and they're "hopeful" of being able to fulfil their match against Tipperary next week.

That means that Down remain second in Division three and now move onto nine points with just one game remaining with Derry a four points behind with two games to play, one of which is against third placed Longford on Saturday evening.