Donegal v Tyrone – LIVE on Highland

National League football is back and this Sunday afternoon neighbours collide as Donegal host Tyrone in the resumption of the competition and a curtain raiser for their Ulster Championship battle in two weeks time.

Donegal v Tyrone will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sunday Sport from the 4pm throw in at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey across the north west on air and online at www.highlandradio.com .

You won't miss any of the action with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh on commentary in association with McKenna's Centra Buncrana.