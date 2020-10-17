Council extend deadline for Small Business Grant

Donegal County Council has extended the deadline for qualification under the Small Business Grant for commercial rates.

The date has been changed from October 31st to November 30th, to allow businesses extra time to discharge their rates liability for 2020.

The council says this is in addition to a number of other schemes announced this year.

The scheme gives businesses a grant of up to 7.5% of the annual rates demand, excluding arrears, and allows businesses a maximum annual grant of €375, subject to all rates for 2020 being paid in full.

This grant is applied as a credit to the account at year end.

In 2019 a total of 2,273 customers were awarded the grant at a cost of €443,654 to the Council.

The council says this is an additional support to local business, in conjunction with the Rates Grant Plus Restart Scheme, the 6 month Commercial Rates Waiver Scheme for 2020, and the various business supports offered through The Local Enterprise Office.

Further details are available on the council's website, www.donegalcoco.ie.