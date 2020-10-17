Ann Marie McGlynn sets new Donegal record at Half Marathon Championships

Ann Marie McGlynn has set a new Donegal record at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Poland.

Competing for Ireland, the Letterkenny AC athlete finished in 42nd in a time of one hour 11 minutes and 40 seconds.

McGlynn was the only Irish female in the race and beat her previous half marathon best by 19 seconds.

The Championships were originally scheduled for March of this year but was postponed following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Kenny Harkin on Saturday Sport to talk about the result...