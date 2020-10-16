“Retail sector deserved more time”, says FF Councillor

A Fianna Fail Councillor says the retail sector in Donegal deserved more time to allow them prepare to close under Level Four.

Most businesses had been planning for a busy few months, ordering extra stock ahead of the Christmas period.

However with just under 24 hours' notice, they were told they had to shut their doors for the second time this year, with thousands in the county consequently losing their jobs overnight.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Cllr Martin McDermott says while the Government have extremely difficult decisions to make, he feels this decision was rushed: