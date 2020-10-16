Police investigate Derry burglaries

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in the vicinity of Clondermott Park in the early hours of this morning.

At around 1.00 am, entry was gained to a house in the area, and a handbag and some cash was taken.

Police later received a report that an attempt had been made to gain entry to another property in the area.

Anyone with information, or with CCTV or dash cam footage showing suspicious activity is asked to contact Police.

*******************************

PSNI appeal in full -

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in the area of Clondermott Park in Derry/Londonderry in the early hours of this morning (Friday, 16th October).

It was reported at around 1.00 am, entry had been gained to a house in the Clondermott Park area and a handbag and some cash had been taken.

Police received a further report at around 2.15 am, that at around midnight there had been an attempt to gain entry to another property in the area.

Detective Constable Adam Beckett is appealing for anyone with any information about these incidents to contact Police.

He said: “We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV footage of this area, or anyone who was driving in the area of Clondermott Park and who has dash cam footage available to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference numbers 71 and 124 of 16/10/2020.”