Donegal Jockey Luke McAteer had a 48/1 double on Friday afternoon at Leopardstown.

His first win was in the 3pm Handicap onboard 13/2 shot Adamaris for trainer Gerard O'Leary.

The Rathmullan native took his second victory an hour later on Angel Palanas at 11/2, teaming up this time with trainer PJ Murphy.

McAteer has now accumulated 22 wins for the year.