HSE rejects call for Covid-19 test centre in Inishowen

The HSE says there are no plans to establish a Covid -19 Test Centre on the Inishowen Peninsula.

Cllr Albert Doherty, the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District had made the call for a centre this week, but in its response, the HSE says there is sufficient capacity in Letterkenny, while the pop-up centre in Donegal Town is in response to the fact that people in the south of the county can no longer travel to Sligo.

Cllr Doherty says that's not a sufficient reason, and the issue is now going to be raised in the Dail.........