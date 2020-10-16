Extra Garda checkpoints this weekend

There will be extra garda checkpoints across the country this weekend.

A new High Visibility Nationwide Policing Plan came into effect at 7am this morning and will run until midnight on Sunday.

There will more checkpoints and patrols particularly at public parks and popular attractions.

Officers will also be encouraging people to practice public health guidelines, and as a last resort they will be using enforcement where needed.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Paul Wallace says Gardai remain committed to supporting the vulnerable in society throughout this period: