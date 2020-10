Bus Eireann say at the moment school buses will run as they are.

Under Level 4 restrictions Bus Éireann and Expressway services in Donegal will operate at a capacity of 25% in line with Level 4 Government restrictions.

People are being encouraged to only use the services if their journey is essential.

Brian Connolly, Bus Eireann Regional Manager for the West says they are aware of the concerns around school transport but confirmed work is ongoing to reduce capacity: