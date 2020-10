Downing Street says trade talks with the European Union "are over", after the British Prime Minister told businesses to prepare to breakaway with no deal in place.

Boris Johnson says there needs to be a "fundamental" change of position from the EU - accusing leaders of making "unacceptable" demands.

He wants a deal similar to the one the EU has with Canada..............

Brussels intends to continue talks next week.

Charles Michel is the president of the European Council................