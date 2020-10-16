40th MacGill Summer School goes online

This year's MacGill Summer School will be moving online as a result of the current pandemic.

Covid-19, the social and economic fallout of it, Education, Brexit and the US Presidential Elections will dominate the conversation at the 40th annual summer school which begins next Thursday.

The Taoiseach, Professor Sam McConkey, Congressman Brendan Boyle and former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan are just a few of the names in the line up.

Director of MacGill Summer School, Dr Joe Mulholland says the essence of the event being held in Glenties will still be very much at the fore: