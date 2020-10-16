1,000 new Covid-19 cases in ROI, 32 in Donegal

Another 1,000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, with three more deaths.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,841 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 15 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 47,427* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

478 are men / 520 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

254 in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the

remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 47,427 confirmed cases reflects this.

