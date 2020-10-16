1,000 new Covid-19 cases in ROI, 32 in Donegal

Another 1,000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, with three more deaths.

In total, 47,427 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed since the pandemic began, with 1,841 coronavirus related deaths.

32 of today's new cases were in Donegal, bringing the incidence rate in the county to 365 per 100,000 as of midnight last night.

The national incidence rate has risen to 217.9.

 

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,841 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 15 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 47,427* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 478 are men / 520 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 254 in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the

remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 47,427 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s Cases

(to midnight 15/10/20)

 14-Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 Population

(14 days to midnight 14/10/20)

 

 New Cases during Last 14 days

(14 days to midnight 14/10/20)
NATIONAL 1,000 217.9 10,377
Cavan 81 735.1 560
Meath 102 402.5 785
Monaghan 15 368.2 226
Donegal 32 365.0 581
Clare 12 308.9 367
Sligo 34 291.4 191
Cork 88 237.3 1,288
Galway 75 228.6 590
Leitrim 18 218.4 70
Westmeath 3 210.7 187
Limerick 22 208.8 407
Kildare 32 203.6 453
Wexford 28 202.4 303
Dublin 254 198.6 2,676
Roscommon 7 196.8 127
Louth 33 180.8 233
Longford <5 176.2 72
Kerry 9 175.3 259
Laois 8 168.8 143
Offaly <5 141.1 110
Mayo 26 123.4 161
Kilkenny 23 122.9 122
Carlow 21 119.4 68
Waterford 32 109.3 127
Wicklow 21 91.3 130
Tipperary 22 88.4 141

