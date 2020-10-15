Tight travel restrictions should have remained in place – Scally

A leading health expert says if Covid-19 affected animals instead of people, we would undoubtedly be dealing with it on an all-island basis.

Dr Gabriel Scally is rowing in behind calls for a singular approach by both Governments to respond to the crisis.

Yesterday saw a record daily number of over 2,300 confirmed cases in both the Republic and Northern Ireland collectively.

Dr Scally believes that if strict travel restrictions should were imposed right throughout the course of the pandemic, we may be in a different position today: