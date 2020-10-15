The Score – 15/10/20 / Inter-County Sport Returns



The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

Despite the current restrictions, on this week's show, Oisin Kelly looks ahead to a bumper weekend of action as Inter-county GAA football and hurling returns.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner and former Tyrone star John Lynch look ahead to the Donegal v Tyrone Division 1 league encounter.

Derry host Longford in Division 3, we hear from Rory Gallagher while Michael McMullan of the Derry News casts his eye on the Division 2b Hurling Final between Derry and Down.

Tyrone are back in the U20 All Ireland football semi final. Paul Devlin talks about their restriction preparations after a 7 month break.