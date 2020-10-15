Surgery cancellations at LUH as Covid escalation plan implemented

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says they are seeing a steady increase of Covid patients at the hospital and measures are being taken to ensure that ICU is adequately staffed and operational.

Escalation plans have been implemented at the hospital and in order to sustain that, staff will be have to be sourced from other departments.

This means some elective surgery at the hospital is being deferred.

Latest data shows that there are currently 16 people with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital - two of them being treated in ICU.

Manager Shaun Murphy spoke on today's Nine Til Noon Show: