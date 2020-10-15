Rovers title charge on hold

The SSE Airtricity League have postponed Shamrock Rovers' next three fixtures, including Friday's match against Derry City and next Monday's game with Finn Harps.

One positive COVID-19 case has been identified in the Shamrock Rovers squad and due to the high number of close contacts within the squad, Shamrock Rovers' fixtures will be rescheduled.

The matches are:-

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, October 16

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, October 19

Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick's Athletic, October 23

A new fixture schedule will be announced in due course.

Rovers could have sealed the Premier Division title for the first time since 2011 with wins in their next two games against Derry and Harps.