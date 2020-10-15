People’s behaviour is why Donegal is on Level 4, says GP

A Donegal GP says the Living with Covid plan is about trying to control people's behaviour and he has been seeing worrying trends developing in the county in terms of some not adhering to guidelines.

Dr Paul Armstrong who is also the Clinical Lead of the Covid Hub centre in Letterkenny says the reality is that a lot of people have not changed their behaviour to tackle the virus head on and that's why it's spreading.

Dr Armstrong says a significant cross border element from was detected at the start of the recent spike in cases in Donegal: