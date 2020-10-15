Minister defends Government approach to move Donegal to Level 4

A Government Minister says while the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Donegal appears to be stabilising, the rate of infection is still high and so a decision was taken to move to level 4.

Donegal has been on Level three for over two weeks now and there's concern that the county wasn't given a chance to see if those restrictions would be effective for its full term.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Minister Charlie McConalogue defended the Government approach.

He says the number of cases in Donegal is still at a critical point and the while Level Three shows it can stabilise the situation it is deemed too slow a process to curb the spread: