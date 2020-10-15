“It’s an absolute scandal” – neglect of LUH raised in Dail

It's been claimed that Donegal is uniquely exposed to the pandemic due to what's been described as years of neglect in its health service.

Speaking in the Dail last night, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says chronic underinvestment in Letterkenny University Hospital has left the facility more vulnerable in dealing with Covid-19.

Letterkenny, while the sixth largest hospital in the country features near the bottom of budget allocations over the years when compared with other acute hospitals.

Deputy Mac Padraig MacLochlainn says waiting lists at the hospital are now out of control.

He described the situation as an absolute scandal: