Intreo urges people to interact with welfare services online

As Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan move to Level 4 this evening, peoploe who need to do so are being asked to apply for welfare services online.

Due to the restrictions, which come into effect at midnight, the opening hours of Intreo Offices are being reduced.

Minister Heather Humphreys is urging people to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment or a Jobseeker’s Payment at www.MyWelfare.ie, rather than making an unnecessary visit in person to their Intreo Centre or social welfare branch office.

Social Protection customers in Donegal urged to use online services

Implementation of Level 4 Measures results in reduced Intreo Office hours

Wednesday, 15th October, 2020

Over 95% of people who applied for PUP this week did so online, ensuring that the payment can be processed quickly.

People who are diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus or who have to self-isolate and are medically certified by their doctor, also have the option of applying for the Enhanced Illness Benefit online at www.MyWelfare.ie.

Full information on the Enhanced Illness Benefit is available here.

Commenting today, Minister Humphreys said:

“In the interests of the public health advice and observing social distancing, I am asking people, if at all possible, not to attend their local Intreo Centre or social welfare office. Instead, they should avail of the online services available through www.MyWelfare.ie.This is the quickest and easiest way to apply. It is also the quickest and most efficient way for the Department to process the applications and is the safest option for our customers and our staff.

To observe the strict public health advice and to safeguard both our customers and our staff, the Department will be reducing our public office opening hours in the affected areas with effect from tomorrow, Friday, 16th October. These are emergency temporary measures and will be kept under review.

Intreo Centres – Buncrana, Dunfanaghy, Dungloe and Letterkenny

Open to the public from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm daily, Monday to Friday.

Branch Offices in Donegal town and Killybegs

Open to the public from 9.30am to 12.30pm daily, Monday to Friday.

Branch Offices in Ballybofey and Ballyshannon

Open to the public from 9.30 to 12.30pm and 2.00pm to 4.00pm daily Monday to Friday.

Minister Humphreys added:

“It is essential that all of us follow the advice from NPHET. I am asking everyone of all ages who has a social welfare enquiry not to choose to visit their social welfare office. My Department’s telephone helpline is also available at the cost of a local call, and the officials will guide and advise callers from 9.00am to 5.00pm every day, Monday to Friday. I particularly want to thank our customers who have moved to use the online service and for respecting public health advice. It is up to each one of us to take the measures now in place under Level 4 extremely seriously if we are to suppress the virus. Together, we can do it.”

To contact the Department of Social Protection by phone, the helpline number is 1890 800 024, from 9.00am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday.