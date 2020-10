A Donegal Deputy says the retail sector in Donegal must be protected as the county moves to Level Four.

Retail is to remain open in Northern Ireland while non-essential retail is to shut here under the new restrictions.

Speaking in the Dail last night, Deputy Joe McHugh says people had started shopping for Christmas, giving businesses some hope of a bounce back financially.

Deputy McHugh described the differing restrictions for Donegal and the North as difficult territory: