Covid-19: Banning household visits could be a ‘gamechanger’

A Government Minister says banning household visits could be a 'gamechanger' in curbing the spread of Covid 19.

A nationwide ban on visiting people's homes is coming into place from midnight with exceptions for things like childcare.

Level four restrictions will also come into effect for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, meaning all non-essential retail will shut.

Yesterday saw the highest number of Covid cases recorded in a single day at 1,095.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris believes banning household visits is difficult but essential: