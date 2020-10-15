CCCC turn down Fermanagh and Longford requests

The GAA's C-C-C-C have turned down Fermanagh’s request to postpone Sunday’s National Football League game with Clare.

Ryan McMenamin has seen 10 members of his panel test positive for COVID-19, while seven others are close contacts.

However, the game in Ennis is still due to go ahead as planned.

The Erne County are now forced to make a call on whether to fulfill the fixture or not.

Those players in isolation are not due back to the morning of the game.

Meanwhile Longford's request for their Division Three league match with Derry on Saturday afternoon to be moved from Celtic Park has been turned down.

The request was based on the high level of Covid-19 cases in the Derry City & Strabane Council area.