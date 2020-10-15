Payment concerns as thousands of jobs to go in Donegal tonight

With thousands of people in Donegal set to lose their jobs again from midnight tonight, the issue of the amount currently paid through the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has been raised in the Dail this afternoon.

The rate of the payment was reduced from 350 euro almost a month ago, falling to €300 for workers who were previously earning over €300 a week.

A rate of €250 applies to those whose pre-Covid earnings were between €200 and €300 a week.

The Tanaiste was urged to reverse the cuts in the Dail by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

Deputy Doherty says that 350 was appropriate then and it's appropriate now:

Responding, Leo Varadkar says in order to extend the supports into 2021 difficult decisions had to be made: